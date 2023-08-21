Beans Come Off Overnight Highs

Soybean futures are trying to fill this morning’s gap left at the open, as contracts are pulling off the 20+ cent overnight gains. Contracts are dup 3 to 4 cents in the nearbys at midday. Soymeal futures are up $5.90 to $6.20 in the front months. Soybean Oil futures are down 77 points.

An export sale announcement of 159,350 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations was released from the FAS this morning. Iran is on the market for 120k MT of soymeal, via tender.

USDA’s Export Inspections report from this morning indicated a total of 316,074 MT of soybeans were shipped in the week that ended on 8/17. That was a 24.4% decrease from the previous week following a 120,000 MT revision higher and 54% below the same week in 2022. EU was the top destination, with 107,998 MT headed to Italy and 85,266 MT to Germany.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS is expected to show soybean conditions steady to 1% higher at 60% gd/ex according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

COFCO, a Chinese owned company, finished construction of Brazil’s first Biodiesel pipeline. The pipeline runs from Rondonopolis MG to Port Santos, capable of sending 280m3 per hour.

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.66, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.51 1/2, up 3 7/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.56 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.66 3/4, up 3 cents,

