Beans Bouncing Back

The midweek soy market is trading in the black led by the meal. Soymeal futures are up by 1.5% to 1.7% so far on $6.60/ton gains. Soybean futures are trading 11 ½ to 12 ¼ cents higher through midday. The Soybean Oil futures are up 1.3% at midday. September options expire on Friday.

USDA announced a private soymeal sale for 100k MT to unknown destinations this morning via the mandatory reporting system.

The second day of the ProFarmer Crop Tour showed a Nebraska soybean pod count at 1,160 in a 9 square foot area, a 9% increase from last year, but 3% below the 3-year average. Participants in Indiana had an average of 1,310 pods, up 12.4% from last year and up 6.6% vs. the 3-year average.

Estimates ahead of the StatsCan report run 16.1 MMT to 18.6 MMT for Canadian canola output. The average trade guess would be 730k MT lighter yr/yr at 17.4 MMT. Traders are also looking for an initial soybean outlook of 6.7 MMT compared to 6.5 MMT last year.

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.58, up 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.50 1/1, up 12 5/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.57 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.68, up 12 cents,

