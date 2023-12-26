Beans Back Above $13 at Midday

The Jan soybean contract has stayed in a 10c range around the $13 mark on Tuesday. The current quotes have Jan fractionally higher, and fractionally above the round number. The other nearby contracts are fractionally higher to 3 cents weaker. Nov beans remain a 44 cent discount to the lead month. Soymeal futures are also mixed, with Jan down by $1.10 to the other contracts $1-$2 gains. Soybean Oil futures are 90 points weaker out of the holiday weekend.

Dalian No2 Soybean Prices gained 0.7% to 4,335 yuan/MT (~$16.82/bu) on Monday. No. 1 soybeans were also slightly higher.

Weekly Inspections data showed 1.07 MMT (39.3 mbu) of soybeans were shipped during the week that ended 12/21. That set the season’s total at 22.252 MMT (817 mbu), which is 18.5% behind last year’s pace and 15.3% below the 5-yr average.

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.00 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $12.48 7/8, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.07 1/4, up 1 cent,

May 24 Soybeans are at $13.17, up 1/4 cent,

