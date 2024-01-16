News & Insights

Beans are Mixed at Midday

January 16, 2024 — 02:47 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Soybean futures are trading mixed with old crop 1 to 1 ¾ cents stronger but new crop fractionally to 3 ¾ cents weaker. Midday Soymeal futures are still up by $3.30 to $6.30 stronger so far. Soy oil futures are down by 50 to 60 points after turning red from the AM session gains.  

Chinese Dalian Soybean Prices  were 15 to 20 yuan lower on Monday while the US market was closed. 

Traders are looking for NOPA members to report between 189 mbu and 193.2 mbu for December’s crush. The average trade guess is to see 193.12 mbu, which would be up 2.2% from November and up 8.8% from Dec ’22. 

AgRural reported Brazil’s soybean harvest at 2.3% complete as of 1/11. That compared to 0.6% at the same time last year. Safras and Mercado reported harvest at 2.1% finished, with Patria Agronegocios reporting 2.4% complete. 

Private analyst firm Capeco anticipates Paraguay’s first crop bean harvest at 9.5 MMT – citing El Nino rain patterns. 

Commitment of Traders data released after the Friday close showed soybean spec fund traders adding shorts during the week that ended 1/9. That strengthened their net short by 19.6k contracts to 31,248. 

Mar 24 Soybeans  closed at $12.25 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $11.68 1/2, up 2 cents,

May 24 Soybeans  closed at $12.36 3/4, up 1 cent,

Jul 24 Soybeans  closed at $12.44 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

