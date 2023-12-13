Beans and Meal Dropping so far for Wednesday

The morning soybean trade has prices 8 ¾ to 9 ½ cents in the red. Meal futures are also down by 1.5% while soy oil is trading 13 points in the black so far. Front month soybeans closed the Turnaround Tuesday market with 6 to 12 ¼ cent losses. After the Monday rally, Jan futures sit at a net 19 ¾ cent gain for the week. Soymeal futures faded by $2.90 to $3 across the front months. Soybean Oil futures ended the session with 65 to 69 point losses.

There have still been zero delivery notices against December meal or bean oil. The oldest longs have been exiting in orderly fashion thus far, with the first up date now 11/28/23 for meal and 11/20/23 for bean oil.

USDA’s daily reporting system announced another larger soybean purchase as unknown destinations booked 198k MT on Tuesday.

Safras and Mercado revised their Brazilian soybean production forecast 3.2 MMT lower to 158.2 MMT citing northern dryness. USDA is at 161 MMT. Brazilian crush association ABIOVE lowered their Brazilian production forecast 2.8 mmt to 161.9 mmt. ABIOVE sees more Brazilian exports and less domestic crush than USDA, at 100.2 MMT for exports and 54.5 MMT for crush compared to USDA estimates of 99.5 and 55.75 MMT respectively.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.23 3/4, down 12 1/4 cents, currently down 9 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.69 3/8, down 12 1/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.42 3/4, down 10 1/2 cents, currently down 9 1/2 cents

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.56, down 9 cents, currently down 9 1/4 cents

