Bean Oil Leads Soybean Rally Out of Weekend

Front month soybean futures were off their highs by a nickel, but still double digits in the black. The market finished with 7 ½ to 13 cent gains. Soybean Oil futures rallied 2.4% to 2.9% on the day, but closed off their highs as well. Soymeal futures closed $1.80 to $4.60 in the red.

USDA reported a private export sale of 126k MT of soybeans to China.

USDA reported the soybean harvest at 91% complete. That was up from 85% last week and compares to 86% on average. The report showed Iowa had 3% to go, and NE and IL each with 5% to go. The average pace would be 86% finished as of 11/5.

Weekly Inspections data showed 2.085 MMT of soybeans were shipped during the week that ended 11/02. That was slightly above last week, but down from the 2.61 MMT during the same week last year. The report added 163k MT to past reports, leaving the season total at 12.198 MMT (448.2 mbu). That is 5% under last year’s pace.

Data from Secex had 5.5 MMT of soybean exports out of Brazil in October. That was a record for the month and put the YTD total at 92.8 MMT.

Pre-WASDE estimates show traders on average are looking for a 2.3 mbu soy production cut and a 2.5 mbu looser carryout. The full range of production ideas is from 4.037 bbu to 4.162 bbu, and for carryout between 190 and 261 mbu. Survey respondents expect USDA will boost the Argentine soy crop by 200k MT to 48.2 MMT and will reduce the Brazilian crop by 600k MT to 162.5 MMT.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.40 1/2, up 13 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.00, up 12 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.64, up 12 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.78 1/2, up 12 cents,

