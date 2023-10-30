Bean Oil Holding Strong as Meal and Soybeans Work in the Red

Front month Soybean Oil futures are currently 39 to 53 points in the black trading near the highs of the day, as the rest of the soy complex is working weaker. Soybean futures are down by as much as 11 cents so far and midday Soymeal futures are down by over 2%.

USDA’s weekly Inspections data showed 1.89 MMT of soybeans were shipped during the week that ended 10/26. That was down from 2.6 MMT last week and 2.6 MMT during the same week last year. The season’s total export was 9.95 MMT (366 mbu), compared to 10.227 MMT (375.8 mbu) at the same time last year.

EIA reported late last week that renewable diesel production dropped 7% in July, ending a string of 4 consecutive records. Combined renewable and conventional biodiesel production was down 5.6%. Tightening soy oil supplies and variability in diesel prices were contributors to the situation.

Patria Agronegocios reported that 38.4% of the Brazilian crop was planted compared to last year’s 52.3% soybean planting pace.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $12.86 3/4, down 10 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.35 3/4, down 9 3/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.09 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.24 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.