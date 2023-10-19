Bean Oil Falls on Thursday

Soybean Oil prices finished the day with triple digit losses of as much as 3.1% as the meal and beans closed in the black. The Canadian Canola Prices also fell sharply, by 2.7%, on Thursday. Soymeal futures closed the day with gains of as much as 2.2%, with Dec at levels not seen since July. The CME Synthetic Soy Crush was listed at $1.99 ¼ per bushel at the close; our calculations suggest the BO share of crush value has fallen from 46% on 9/1 to 40% as of 10/19 – with a net 15c weaker margin over the same time period. Thursday’s soybean trade closed with fractional to 4 ½ cent gains.

Weekly soybean bookings were 1.37 MMT, and at the high end of the expected range going in. USDA showed China was the top buyer for the week that ended 10/12, and also had 622k MT of soybeans switched from unknown to China and 178k MT from unknown to Spain. The week’s export shipment was 1.99 MMT for a season total of 5.486 MMT (201.61 mbu). That compares to 2.6 MMT at the same time last year.

The weekly data releasee had soymeal sales at 434,675 MT for the week. That was also near the high end of estimates. Soybean oil bookings were shown at 3,821 MT for the week that ended 10/12.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.15 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.59 7/8, up 6 1/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.31 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.40, unch,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.