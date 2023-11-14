Bean Bulls Rejecting Turnaround Tuesday

After an initial Turnaround Tuesday attempt, beans are back in the black for midday. Futures were down by as much as 14 cents, but are now 1 to 4 ½ cents in the black. November futures expire today. Soymeal futures are trading mixed within $1 of UNCH after also firming up from initial Tuesday weakness. Midday Soybean Oil futures are rallying triple digits, led by a 2.1% gain for Jan.

Iran issued an international tender for 120k MT of soymeal.

The Crop Progress report showed soybean harvest advanced 4% points to 95% complete. That compares to 91% on average. Harvest was marked at 97% finished for IL, and 99% in IA. Nebraska was 99% finished.

USDA’s weekly Inspections data showed 1.666 MTM of soybeans were exported during the week that ended 11/09. That was down from 2.2 MT last week and from 2.03 MMT during the same week last year. The MYTD total now trails last season’s pace by 832k MT with 14.03 MMT shipped.

AgRural reported the soy planting pace at 61% finished as of 11/9, up 10% points for the week but still 8% points behind last year’s pace. AgRural also cut their Brazilian forecast by 1.1 MMT citing the hot weather to 163.1 MMT. That is still slightly larger than USDA is using.

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.86 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.27 5/8, up 4 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.99 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans are at $14.08 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

