Beamtree Holdings Unveils Growth and Innovation at AGM

November 27, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Beamtree Holdings Ltd (AU:BMT) has released an update.

Beamtree Holdings Limited, a leader in healthcare automation and data analytics, announced significant growth and innovation at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company launched a new real-time data platform and is negotiating a major contract with the UK NHS Confederation. Beamtree remains financially strong, aiming for breakeven by 2025 and targeting an annual recurring revenue of $60M by 2026.

