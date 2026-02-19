Beamtree Holdings Posts Narrower Loss After Tax In H1

(RTTNews) - Beamtree Holdings Limited (BMT.AX), Thursday announced financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, revealing loss after tax of $2.9 million, 12 percent down from $3.2 million in the prior year.

For the period ended December 31, 2025, loss before income tax amounted to $3.3 million compared to $3.1 million last year.

Total revenue rose 2 percent, to $14.5 million from $14.2 million in the previous year.

