Beamtree Holdings Issues Shares Under Incentive Plan

Beamtree Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 15,746 fully paid ordinary shares under an employee incentive plan. These shares, set to be quoted on the ASX, are part of salary contribution arrangements aimed at motivating and rewarding employees. This move indicates Beamtree’s commitment to enhancing employee engagement while potentially impacting its stock performance in the financial market.

