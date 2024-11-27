News & Insights

Beamtree Holdings Gains Shareholder Approval, Advances Healthcare Tech

November 27, 2024 — 09:49 pm EST

Beamtree Holdings Ltd (AU:BMT) has released an update.

Beamtree Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions were passed during their Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. The company specializes in automation technology and data analytics to enhance healthcare efficiency and safety. Beamtree’s innovative solutions are at the forefront of improving clinical decision-making and data management in the healthcare sector.

