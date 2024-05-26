News & Insights

Stocks

Beamtree Holdings Clinches Major Saudi Health Contract

May 26, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beamtree Holdings Ltd (AU:BMT) has released an update.

Beamtree Holdings Limited has secured a significant AU$3.6 million contract with Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Service Group to enhance healthcare data quality and support future initiatives in Saudi Arabia. This 18-month contract will leverage Beamtree’s artificial intelligence technologies, including their PICQ and RippleDown software, to optimize hospital coding activities and explore automation opportunities. The deal marks Beamtree’s continued expansion in the Saudi private healthcare sector and underscores its leading role in the digital health landscape.

For further insights into AU:BMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.