Beamtree Holdings Clinches Major Saudi Health Contract

Beamtree Holdings Limited has secured a significant AU$3.6 million contract with Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Service Group to enhance healthcare data quality and support future initiatives in Saudi Arabia. This 18-month contract will leverage Beamtree’s artificial intelligence technologies, including their PICQ and RippleDown software, to optimize hospital coding activities and explore automation opportunities. The deal marks Beamtree’s continued expansion in the Saudi private healthcare sector and underscores its leading role in the digital health landscape.

