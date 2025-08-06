BEAM's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Mark

Beam Therapeutics BEAM incurred a loss of $1.00 per share in the second quarter of 2025, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.04. The company had reported a loss of $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues, comprising license and collaboration revenues, came in at $8.5 million in the second quarter compared with $11.8 million reported a year ago. The top line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 million.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics have declined 24.6% so far this year against the industry’s rise of 1.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BEAM's Q2 Earnings in Detail

Research and development expenses were $101.8 million in the second quarter, up around 17% from the year-ago quarter.

General and administrative expenses totaled $26.9 million, decreasing around 9.1% year over year.

As of June 30, 2025, Beam Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $1.2 billion compared with the same $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2025. The company expects its existing cash balance to fund its operating expenses into 2028.

BEAM's Pipeline Updates

Beam Therapeutics is developing its leading ex-vivo genome-editing candidate, BEAM-101, in the phase I/II BEACON study for the treatment of adult patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), an inherited blood disorder.

Enrollment has been completed in both the adult and adolescent cohorts of the BEACON study. Updated data from the BEACON study is expected to be presented by 2025-end.

The FDA granted an orphan drug designation to BEAM-101 for the treatment of SCD in June.

Beam Therapeutics is also expanding its genetic disease pipeline by developing BEAM-301 and BEAM-302 for treating glycogen storage disease type 1a (GSD1a) and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), respectively.

Dosing is currently ongoing in a phase I/II study evaluating BEAM-301 as a potential treatment for patients with GSDIa in the United States.

It is developing BEAM-302 in a phase I/II dose-escalation study for treating AATD. Currently, there are no approved curative treatments for the given indication.

In March, BEAM announced positive initial safety and efficacy data from a phase I/II study, which is evaluating BEAM-302 for treating patients with AATD.

The phase I/II study consists of two parts. Part A of the study will investigate BEAM-302 in AATD patients with lung disease, while Part B will investigate BEAM-302 in AATD patients with mild-to-moderate liver disease with or without lung disease.

Along with the earnings release, management stated that it has initiated enrollment in Part B of the phase I/II study, which is designed to evaluate BEAM-302 in AATD patients with mild-to-moderate liver disease with or without lung disease.

Beam Therapeutics previously initiated dosing in the fourth cohort in Part A of the phase I/II study on BEAM-302. The company has now expanded dose exploration in Part A of the study.

A total of 17 patients were dosed in Part A of the above-mentioned study as of Aug. 1, 2025. Per management, treatment with BEAM-302 continues to demonstrate durable correction of the disease-causing mutation and restoration of AAT physiology, while indicating a well-tolerated safety profile.

Data from Part A and Part B of the phase I/II study and the updated clinical development plan for BEAM-302 in patients with AATD are expected in early 2026.

BEAM's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Beam Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

