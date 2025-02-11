Beamr Imaging Ltd. to Present at Alliance Global Partners Technology Conference on February 12, 2025

Beamr Imaging will present virtually at the A.G.P Technology Conference on February 12, 2025, for investor meetings.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology, will virtually present at the Alliance Global Partners Technology Conference on February 12, 2025. The conference provides opportunities for investors to meet with Beamr executives. Known for its innovative video processing solutions, Beamr's technology supports major media companies like Netflix and Paramount, allowing them to reduce video file sizes and optimize live streams by up to 50% without sacrificing quality. Their services, available on platforms like Amazon Web Services and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, enable efficient upgrades to advanced video formats and AI-powered enhancements. Beamr's patented technology has earned accolades, including an Emmy® award, and the company focuses on developing content-adaptive video solutions.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. is presenting at a notable virtual conference, which provides direct access to investors and potential partnerships.

Beamr is recognized as a leader in video optimization technology, serving major clients like Netflix and Paramount, which enhances its credibility and market position.

The company's patented technology, backed by 53 patents and an Emmy® award, positions it as an innovative force in the industry, potentially attracting more customer interest.

Beamr Cloud’s availability on platforms like Amazon Web Services and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure broadens its reach and accessibility to large video users, catering to the growing demand for efficient video processing solutions.

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, indicating significant uncertainty and potential risks regarding the company's future performance and strategies.

There is a lack of specific financial details or concrete results that investors might expect, which could lead to investor skepticism about the company's current stability.

The mention of substantial risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements may discourage investor confidence.

When will Beamr Imaging present at the A.G.P Technology Conference?

Beamr Imaging will present virtually on February 12, 2025, at the Alliance Global Partners Technology Conference.

What technology does Beamr specialize in?

Beamr specializes in video optimization technology and solutions, particularly for reducing video file sizes while maintaining quality.

Which companies utilize Beamr's technology?

Beamr's technology is trusted by leading media companies, including Netflix and Paramount.

What services does Beamr Cloud provide?

Beamr Cloud offers GPU-accelerated video processing, efficient upgrades to advanced formats, and AI-powered enhancements for video users.

How can I find more information about Beamr's investors?

For more details, visit Beamr’s Investors website at https://www.investors.beamr.com/.

$BMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $BMR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Herzliya Israel, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced that it will present virtually at the Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P) Technology Conference. The conference, offering investors one-on-one meetings with Beamr executives, will be held virtually Tomorrow, February 12, 2025. For more information, please visit



Beamr is a world leader in high-performance video processing, trusted by top media companies like Netflix and Paramount. With patented, award-winning technology, Beamr reduces video file sizes and live streams by up to 50%, while securing quality. Available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Beamr Cloud delivers GPU-accelerated video processing to large video users, which includes efficient upgrades to advanced video formats, and scalable video enhancements with AI-powered capabilities.





About Beamr







Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video optimization and modernization. The company serves top media companies like Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s inventive perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and won the Emmy® award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file size by up to 50% while guaranteeing quality.





Beamr Cloud is a high-performance, GPU-based video optimization and modernization service designed for businesses and video professionals across diverse industries. It is conveniently available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers. Beamr Cloud enables video modernization to advanced formats such as AV1 and HEVC, and is ready for video AI workflows. For more details, please visit



Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about Beamr’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report filed with the SEC on March 4, 2024 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.









Investor Contact:







investorrelations@beamr.com





