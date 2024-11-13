Beamr Imaging Expands Market Presence and Tech Innovations

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) has released an update.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. has made strides in its video optimization technology by participating in major industry events and launching its first cloud sale, which demonstrates the functionality of its SaaS components. The company has also integrated AI capabilities into its Beamr Cloud service, enhancing features like automatic caption generation and video format modernization. With a revenue increase of 5% in the first nine months of 2024, Beamr is poised for further growth as it continues to expand its sales funnel and captures interest from video industry leaders.

