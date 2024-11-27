News & Insights

Stocks

Beamr Imaging Expands with AWS Marketplace Listing

November 27, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Beamr Imaging Ltd. has announced that its high-efficiency video service, Beamr Cloud, will be available on AWS Marketplace from December 1, 2024, enhancing accessibility for AWS customers. The company will also participate in the AWS re:Invent 2024 conference to showcase its innovative video optimization technologies. This move is set to strengthen Beamr’s presence in the cloud video services market.

For further insights into BMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.