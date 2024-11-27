Beamr Imaging Expands with AWS Marketplace Listing

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) has released an update.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. has announced that its high-efficiency video service, Beamr Cloud, will be available on AWS Marketplace from December 1, 2024, enhancing accessibility for AWS customers. The company will also participate in the AWS re:Invent 2024 conference to showcase its innovative video optimization technologies. This move is set to strengthen Beamr’s presence in the cloud video services market.

