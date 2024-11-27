Beamr Imaging announces Beamr Cloud to be available on AWS Marketplace

Beamr Imaging (BMR) announced that Beamr Cloud, its high-efficiency video service, will be available on AWS Marketplace starting December 1, 2024. As an Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, AWS, partner, Beamr brings its GPU-accelerated video solutions to the curated digital storefront, enabling customers to easily discover, purchase, and deploy offerings from trusted AWS partners.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BMR:
- Beamr Imaging reports deals worth $1.16M in revenues in Q4 ‘so far’
- Beamr Imaging Expands Market Presence and Tech Innovations
- Beamr Imaging Partners with Bridge Digital for Video Optimization
- Beamr Imaging enters collaboration with Bridge Digital
- Beamr Imaging to be Bronze Sponsor at Demuxed 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.