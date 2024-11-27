News & Insights

Beamr Imaging announces Beamr Cloud to be available on AWS Marketplace

November 27, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Beamr Imaging (BMR) announced that Beamr Cloud, its high-efficiency video service, will be available on AWS Marketplace starting December 1, 2024. As an Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, AWS, partner, Beamr brings its GPU-accelerated video solutions to the curated digital storefront, enabling customers to easily discover, purchase, and deploy offerings from trusted AWS partners.

