Beamr Imaging announces Beamr Cloud to be available on AWS Marketplace

Beamr Imaging (BMR) announced that Beamr Cloud, its high-efficiency video service, will be available on AWS Marketplace starting December 1, 2024. As an Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, AWS, partner, Beamr brings its GPU-accelerated video solutions to the curated digital storefront, enabling customers to easily discover, purchase, and deploy offerings from trusted AWS partners.

