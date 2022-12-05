BEAM Up as FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on the IND for BEAM-201

Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM announced that the FDA has lifted its clinical hold on the investigational new drug (“IND”) application for BEAM-201 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)/T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LL).

The company plans to provide updates on the next steps of advancement for the BEAM-201 program in 2023.

BEAM-201 is a potent and specific anti-CD7, allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell development candidate, which is being developed for the given indication.

We remind investors that in June 2022, Beam submitted the IND for BEAM-201 to the FDA and subsequently the regulatory body placed a clinical hold on the IND in July 2022.

Beam is engaged in developing precision genetic medicines. The company’s lead candidate BEAM-101 is being evaluated in the phase I/II BEACON study for treating patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). The study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of BEAM-101 in adult patients with severe SCD.

Last month, Beam enrolled the first patient in the BEACON study.

Beam remains focused on the development of BEAM-101 as the lead program and on bringing this medicine to SCD patients as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Beam has initiated IND-enabling studies for another candidate, BEAM-301, which is designed to treat glycogen storage disease 1a (GSDIa).

Beam’s portfolio currently does not have any approved products. Hence in the absence of a marketed drug, the successful development of BEAM-101 and other pipeline candidates remains in key focus for the company.

