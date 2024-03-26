Beam Therapeutics To Start Clinical Study Of BEAM-302 In Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency In UK

(RTTNews) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Tuesday said the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency gave clearance to the company's clinical trial authorization (CTA) application for BEAM-302 for the treatment of patients with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

AATD is an inherited genetic condition that can cause serious lung and liver disease.

The company expects to initiate the Phase 1/2 study of BEAM-302 in patients with AATD-associated lung disease in the first half of 2024.

