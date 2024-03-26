News & Insights

Markets
BEAM

Beam Therapeutics To Start Clinical Study Of BEAM-302 In Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency In UK

March 26, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Tuesday said the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency gave clearance to the company's clinical trial authorization (CTA) application for BEAM-302 for the treatment of patients with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

AATD is an inherited genetic condition that can cause serious lung and liver disease.

The company expects to initiate the Phase 1/2 study of BEAM-302 in patients with AATD-associated lung disease in the first half of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.