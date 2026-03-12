Beam Therapeutics Stock Surges 23% in 6 Months: What's Driving It?

Shares of Beam Therapeutics BEAM have surged 23% over the past six months, reflecting growing investor confidence in its base-editing gene therapy platform and progress across its clinical pipeline.

Positive Clinical Progress Boosted Investors’ Confidence

The company is advancing several gene-editing therapies across its pipeline and reported encouraging updates from key programs.

Investor confidence strengthened following the company's fourth-quarter 2025 earnings update, which highlighted steady progress across its gene-editing pipeline and reaffirmed upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones.

Over the past year, Beam Therapeutics’ shares have risen 4% compared with the industry’s 16.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Positive clinical updates from its lead program, risto-cel in the phase I/II BEACON study for sickle cell disease (SCD), showed a differentiated treatment profile and strengthened expectations for a potential biologics license application (BLA) submission by the end of 2026.

Beam Therapeutics is also expanding its genetic disease pipeline by developing BEAM-301 and BEAM-302 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type 1a (GSD1a) and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), respectively, underscoring the potential of its precision gene-editing technology.

BEAM-301 is currently in a phase I/II study, with initial data expected in 2026. Meanwhile, for BEAM-302, BEAM has aligned with the FDA on a potential accelerated approval pathway based on 12-month alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) biomarker data and plans to enroll additional patients at the selected optimal dose to support a future BLA submission.

Additional pipeline advancements include BEAM-103, being studied for SCD, and BEAM-304, a liver-targeted therapy for phenylketonuria. BEAM plans to file an investigational new drug application with the FDA for BEAM-304 in 2026.

Encouraging clinical data and the possibility of accelerated regulatory pathways have increased optimism about Beam’s future commercial prospects, helping drive the stock higher in recent months.

Strong Financial Position

Beam has historically maintained a large cash runway, which reassures investors that it can fund ongoing clinical development without near-term dilution concerns.

In February, BEAM secured a $500 million non-dilutive senior credit facility from Sixth Street to fund the potential launch of risto-cel in SCD. The deal includes a $100 million upfront payment, up to $300 million tied to clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones and an optional $100 million tranche over a seven-year term.

Beam ended 2025 with $1.25 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, and the additional financing is expected to extend the company’s cash runway into mid-2029, further strengthening its financial flexibility.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. Price and Consensus

Beam Therapeutics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beam Therapeutics Inc. Quote

BEAM’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Beam Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX and Castle Biosciences CSTL, both currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.55 to $2.82. CPRX shares have gained 17% over the past year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $1.11 to $1.06. CSTL shares have risen 39.3% over the past year.

Castle Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 34.69%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $8.28 to $9.00 for 2026. Over the past year, shares of ANIP have surged 24.1%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals' earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.21%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.