Beam Therapeutics Stock Soars 21% in Three Months: Here's Why

Shares of Beam Therapeutics BEAM have risen 21% over the past three months against the industry’s 4.5% decline, primarily driven by positive clinical developments. Investor sentiment has also been bolstered by rapid regulatory progress across the company’s pipeline, strengthening confidence in its base-editing platform and in its strong financial position.



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Strong Clinical Data From BEAM-302

An important catalyst behind the stock’s rally has been the encouraging early data announced in late March from an ongoing phase I/II dose-escalation study evaluating its pipeline candidate, BEAM-302, for the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), across multiple dose levels. BEAM-302 is a liver-targeting lipid-nanoparticle formulation of base editing reagents designed to correct the disease-causing PiZ mutation.

The study demonstrated that BEAM-302 produced durable increases in functional AAT levels, significant reductions in mutant Z-AAT and the generation of corrected M-AAT, with a favorable safety profile across single doses up to 75 mg.

BEAM plans to advance BEAM-302 via an accelerated approval pathway, based on a primary endpoint of AAT biomarkers evaluated for more than 12 months, with the 60 mg selected as the optimal biological dose for further development.

To support a future biologics license application (BLA), the company anticipates enrolling approximately 50 additional patients with AATD-related lung disease, with or without liver involvement, by expanding its ongoing open-label phase I/II study. BEAM expects to initiate the global cohort in the second half of 2026.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. Price and Consensus

Beam Therapeutics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beam Therapeutics Inc. Quote

Multiple Upcoming Pipeline Catalysts

Beyond BEAM-302, investors have become increasingly optimistic about BEAM's broader pipeline. The company remains on track to submit a BLA for risto-cel, its investigational sickle cell disease therapy, by the end of 2026.

Beam Therapeutics is also expanding its genetic disease pipeline by developing BEAM-301 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type 1a in a phase I/II dose-exploration study. Initial data from the study are expected in 2026.

The company expanded its liver-targeted genetic disease franchise with BEAM-304 for the treatment of phenylketonuria and plans to file an investigational new drug application with the FDA in 2026.

Dosing in the ongoing phase I healthy volunteer study, evaluating BEAM-103, an anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of SCD, is expected to be completed in 2026.

BEAM’s Strong Financial Position

Beam has historically maintained a large cash runway, which reassures investors that it can fund ongoing clinical development without near-term dilution concerns.

The company reported approximately $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Management expects its cash position, including the initial $100 million received and an anticipated additional $100 million under its financing agreement with Sixth Street, to support operations into mid-2029.

BEAM’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Beam Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals remained unchanged at $4.05 for 2026 and $4.27 for 2027. INDV shares have risen 7% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 30 days, estimates for Liquidia’s earnings per share remained unchanged at $2.97 for 2026 and $4.81 for 2027. LQDA shares have gained 108.3% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 were unchanged at 6 cents for 2026 and 87 cents for 2027. IMCR shares have lost 17.6% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

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Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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