Beam Therapeutics Senior Vice President Sells 6,198 Shares for $216,933

Bethany J. Cavanagh sold 6,198 direct shares for a transaction value of approximately $216,933 at a weighted average price of around $35.00 per share.

The sale represented 15.11% of direct post-transaction holdings, reducing direct ownership from 41,011 to 34,813 shares.

Bethany J. Cavanagh, SVP, Finance and Treasurer of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), executed an open-market sale of 6,198 shares valued at approximately $216,933 on Jan. 22, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,198 Transaction value ~$216,933.10 Post-transaction shares (direct) 34,813 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1,192,693.38

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($35.00); post-transaction value based on Jan. 22, 2026 trade-date close ($34.26)

Key questions

How significant was the sale relative to Bethany Cavanagh's holdings?

The 6,198 shares sold represented 15.11% of her direct holdings at the time, a larger proportion than her recent median sell transactions, indicating a material reduction in exposure.

Yes, the shares sold were part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, an investment strategy often permitted by companies that allows insiders to arrange for their shares to be sold in advance.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $55.70 million Net income (TTM) -$414.64 million Employees 510 *1-year price change 6.6%

* 1-year price change calculated as of Jan. 31, 2026.

Company snapshot

Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of gene editing therapies. Its medicines also target leukemia and sickle cell disease.

What this transaction means for investors

On Jan. 11, 2026, Beam Therapeutics announced its strategic priorities for 2026, which include advancing its genetic medicines and moving its products beyond clinical trials into distribution. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already expressed alignment with one of its leading medicine candidates, and it has more potential solutions that it aims to advance through clinical trials and get approval by the end of the year.

The company expects that with the strong support and existing reserves it possesses, it has enough cash runway to operate into 2029.

Having gone public only five years ago, the company is still working its way to get out of operating with negative net margins. The stock increased approximately 11% in 2025, and there was very little price change as January 2026 ended. If investors are interested in BEAM shares for the long term, they should monitor the company’s medicines' progress throughout the year.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beam Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

