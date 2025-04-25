Beam Therapeutics to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on Beam Therapeutics’ BEAM progress in developing its pipeline candidates, which are being studied for hematological and immuno-oncology indications, when it reports first-quarter 2025 earnings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s top line is pegged at $15.3 million, while the same for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.11 per share. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar)

Year to date, shares of Beam Therapeutics have plunged 18.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 5.8%.



Factors to Note

With no marketed product in its portfolio, the company generates only collaboration revenues. BEAM’s top line is likely to have been driven by higher license and collaboration revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

BEAM’s pipeline of gene editing therapies is based on its proprietary base editing technology.

The company is developing its leading ex-vivo genome-editing candidate, BEAM-101, in the phase I/II BEACON study for the treatment of adult patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).

In December 2024, the company announced new safety and efficacy data from the BEACON study evaluating BEAM-101 in SCD patients with severe vaso-occlusive crises. The data showed that treatment with BEAM-101 led to a robust and durable increase in fetal hemoglobin and a reduction in sickle hemoglobin.

Detailed updates from the BEACON study evaluating BEAM-101 in SCD are expected on the upcoming earnings call.

Beam Therapeutics is also expanding its genetic disease pipeline by developing BEAM-301 and BEAM-302 for treating glycogen storage disease type 1a (GSD1a) and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), respectively.

Patient dosing in the phase I/II study evaluating BEAM-301 for treating GSD1a is expected to begin shortly.

Meanwhile, the FDA cleared the investigational new drug application to begin clinical studies on BEAM-302 for the treatment of AATD in the United States in March 2025. Currently, there are no approved curative treatments for the given indication.

An update from the company on the progress of the studies on these candidates is expected on the upcoming earnings call.

Earnings Surprise History

Beam Therapeutics has a mixed history of earnings surprises. The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 3.92%. In the last reported quarter, BEAM delivered an earnings surprise of 0.91%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Beam Therapeutics Inc. price-eps-surprise | Beam Therapeutics Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Beam Therapeutics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Beam Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of $1.11 per share.

Zacks Rank: BEAM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

