Beam Therapeutics To Report BEAM-302 Trial Data In Q1; Submit Risto-cel BLA By Year-End 2026

(RTTNews) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has a key clinical trial catalyst for its lead genetic disease program, BEAM-302, scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2026.

BEAM-302, being developed for patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), is under a phase 1/2 trial.

Initial results from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of BEAM-302, reported last year, demonstrated the first-ever clinical in vivo genetic correction of a disease-causing mutation and established clinical proof of concept in AATD.

The company expects to report updated data from the Phase 1/2 trial and next steps for pivotal development by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The other investigational drugs in the pipeline are BEAM-301, Risto-cel and BEAM-103.

-BEAM-301

BEAM-301 is developed to correct R83C in patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa). It is currently being evaluated in an open-label Phase 1/2 dose-exploration trial in patients with GSDIa.

In the first cohort, dosing is complete, and enrolment has commenced for the second cohort.

Beam expects to report initial clinical data from the study in 2026.

-Risto-cel

Risto-cel is an investigational autologous cell therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

A phase I/II clinical trial of Risto-cel in adult patients with severe Sickle Cell Disease, dubbed BEACON, is underway. Data from the trial, presented last year, demonstrated 60% increased Mean haemoglobin F (HbF), thus reducing blood cell sickling and the associated pain and organ damage.

In addition, it also reduced abnormal haemoglobin S (HbS) by 40% which causes sickling, and resolution of anaemia, durable for up to 20 months.

Risto-cel also demonstrated deeper resolution of SCD markers and shorter hospital stay. Risto-cel was accepted by the FDA's CDRP (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Development and Readiness Pilot) program.

Beam expects to submit a BLA, seeking approval for Risto-cel, by year-end 2026.

-Cash Runway Update

Beam held $1.25 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2025, expected to be sufficient to fund operations into 2029.

The company is scheduled to present its pipeline and business updates at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2026, at 5:15 p.m. PT.

BEAM closed Friday's trade at $27.55, down 1.61%. In the overnight market, BEAM is trading 2.36% higher at $28.20.

