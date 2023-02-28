Markets
BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Q4 Loss Narrows

February 28, 2023 — 07:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, reported that its net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 narrowed to $38.3 million or $0.54 per share from $64.7 million or $0.95 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

License and collaboration revenue was $20.04 million down from $51.07 million in the prior year.

Beam expects that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2022, will enable the company to fund its anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements at least into 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.