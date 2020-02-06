Beam Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $17, the high end of the range
Beam Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech developing therapies based on single-base gene editing, raised $180 million by offering 10.6 million shares at $17, the high end of the range of $15 to $17, to command a fully diluted market value of $906 million. The company originally filed to raise $100 million by offering 6.3 million shares at $15 to $17, before increasing its shares offered by 48% to 9.3 million early Wednesday.
Beam Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BEAM. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Barclays acted as lead managers on the deal.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
