Beam Therapeutics Inc. Q1 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$69.214 million, or -$1.01 per share. This compares with -$201.560 million, or -$3.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 140433.3% to $8.432 million from $0.006 million last year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$69.214 Mln. vs. -$201.560 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.01 vs. -$3.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.32 -Revenue (Q1): $8.432 Mln vs. $0.006 Mln last year.

