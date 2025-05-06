Beam Therapeutics Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$109.27 million, or -$1.24 per share. This compares with -$98.67 million, or -$1.21 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$109.27 Mln. vs. -$98.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.24 vs. -$1.21 last year.

