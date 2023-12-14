Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BEAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.63, changing hands as high as $30.24 per share. Beam Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEAM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.95 per share, with $50.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.80.

