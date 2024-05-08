Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenues Miss

Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM incurred a loss of $1.21 per share in the first quarter of 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.45. The company had recorded a loss of $1.33 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues, comprising license and collaboration revenues, came in at $7.4 million in the first quarter compared with $24.2 million in the year-ago period. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 million.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development expenses amounted to $84.8 million in the first quarter, down almost 14.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

General and administrative expenses totaled $26.7 million, increasing around 14.1% year over year.

As of Mar 31, 2024, BEAM had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $1.1 billion compared with $1.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Shares of BEAM have plunged 17.2% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 6.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pipeline Updates

The company is developing its leading ex-vivo genome-editing candidate, BEAM-101, in the phase I/II BEACON study for the treatment of adult patients with sickle cell disease.

The company has completed dosing and engraftment for the three patients in the sentinel cohort of the BEACON study. Data from multiple patients in the study is expected in the second half of 2024.

Meanwhile, following clearance by the data monitoring committee, dosing in the expansion cohort of the BEACON study is anticipated to begin imminently.

Beam Therapeutics is also developing an in vivo base editor BEAM-302 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

The company received clearance for its clinical trial authorization application by the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for BEAM-302 in March 2024. A phase I/II study on BEAM-302 for treating AATD is expected to begin later in the first half of 2024.

Meanwhile, the company is looking to initiate a clinical study on BEAM-301 for the potential treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a in the United States. An investigational new drug application for BEAM-301 is expected to be filed later in the first half of 2024.

