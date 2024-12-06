Beam Therapeutics appoints Sravan Emany as CFO

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) announced the appointment of Sravan Emany as CFO, effective December 19, 2024. He most recently served as CFO and COO at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

