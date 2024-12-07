News & Insights

Markets
BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Announces Positive Data From Phase 1/2 Trial Of BEAM-101 In Sickle Cell Disease

December 07, 2024 — 09:48 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) announced new safety and efficacy data from its BEACON Phase 1/2 clinical trial of BEAM-101 in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) with severe vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs).

Updated data from seven patients treated with investigational base-editing therapy BEAM-101 demonstrated robust and durable increases in fetal hemoglobin (HbF) and reductions in sickle hemoglobin (HbS), rapid neutrophil and platelet engraftment, and normalized or improved markers of hemolysis. No vaso-occlusive crises were reported post-engraftment.

The company believes the early data for BEAM-101 are a testament to the potential of our base-editing technology to provide a differentiated option for sickle cell patients, having demonstrated a robust increase in fetal hemoglobin of greater than 60%, a decrease in hemoglobin S to less than 40% and resolution of anemia in all patients. Additionally, the data from ESCAPE nongenotoxic conditioning program highlight commitment to expanding access to treatment by decreasing the burden and complications patients potentially face when undergoing transplantation.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.