BioTech
BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Announces Orphan Drug Designation For BEAM-101

June 03, 2025 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) announced that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to BEAM-101, an investigational genetically modified cell therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Amy Simon, chief medical officer of Beam, said: "We look forward to continuing to progress our BEACON Phase 1/2 clinical trial of BEAM-101 in patients with severe sickle cell disease and to working closely with the FDA with the goal of bringing BEAM-101 to patients as safely and quickly as possible, embodying our mission of providing lifelong cures to patients suffering from severe diseases."

Shares of Beam Therapeutics are up 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BEAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.