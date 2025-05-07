BEAM Stock Down 19% as Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Beam Therapeutics BEAM reported a loss of $1.24 per share for the first quarter of 2025, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.11. The company had reported a loss of $1.21 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues, comprising license and collaboration revenues, came in at $7.5 million in the first quarter compared with $7.4 million reported a year ago. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15 million. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Shares of Beam Therapeutics were down 19.3% on May 6, likely because investors were disappointed by the weaker-than-expected first-quarter results.

The stock has plunged 35.6% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 2.8%.



BEAM’s Q1 Earnings in Detail

Research and development expenses were $98.8 million in the first quarter, up almost 16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

General and administrative expenses totaled $27.9 million, increasing around 4.5% year over year.

As of March 31, 2025, Beam Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $1.20 billion compared with $850.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company expects its existing cash balance, including net proceeds from the recent $500 million financing, to fund its operating expenses into 2028.

BEAM's Pipeline Updates

The company is developing its leading ex-vivo genome-editing candidate, BEAM-101, in the phase I/II BEACON study for the treatment of adult patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).

The company expects to dose 30 patients in the phase I/II BEACON study evaluating BEAM-101 in adults with severe SCD by mid-2025

Updated data from the BEACON study is expected to be presented at the European Hematology Association conference next month.

Beam Therapeutics is also expanding its genetic disease pipeline by developing BEAM-301 and BEAM-302 for treating glycogen storage disease type 1a (GSD1a) and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), respectively.

The company recently dosed the first patient in a phase I/II study evaluating BEAM-301 as a potential treatment for patients with GSDIa in the United States.

It is developing BEAM-302 in a phase I/II dose-escalation study for treating AATD. Currently, there are no approved curative treatments for the given indication.

In March, BEAM announced positive initial safety and efficacy data from a phase I/II study, which is evaluating BEAM-302 for treating patients with AATD.

Data from the study showed that treatment with a single dose of BEAM-302 demonstrated durable, dose-dependent increases in total and functional alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT). Also, new production of corrected protein (M-AAT) and decreases in toxic mutant Z-AAT were observed in circulation across the initial three doses.

All three patients treated with BEAM-302 (60 mg) achieved a mean total AAT of 12.4µM at day 28, exceeding the 11µM protective therapeutic threshold. Also, treatment with BEAM-302 (60 mg) reduced mutant Z-AAT up to 78%.

The phase I/II study consists of two parts. Part A of the study will investigate BEAM-302 in AATD patients with lung disease, while Part B will investigate BEAM-302 in AATD patients with mild-to-moderate liver disease with or without lung disease.

Following the positive initial findings, Beam Therapeutics initiated dosing in the fourth cohort in Part A of the phase I/II study, which is evaluating BEAM-302 (75 mg) in the given patient population. Updated data from the same is expected in the second half of 2025.

The company plans to dose the first patient in Part B of the phase I/II study in the second half of 2025.

The FDA cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application to begin clinical studies on BEAM-302, for the treatment of AATD in the United States in March. The company is currently activating sites in the United States for the study.

BEAM's Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Beam Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA and Immunocore Holdings PLC IMCR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $6.30 to $6.36 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $6.85 to $7.14. Year to date, shares of ANIP have rallied 27.2%.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.32%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ loss per share have narrowed from $4.75 to $4.62 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.68 to $4.62. Year to date, shares of NTLA have plunged 37.8%.

NTLA’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 5.37%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s loss per share have narrowed from $1.57 to $1.50 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $1.80 to $1.68. Year to date, shares of IMCR have lost 4.8%.

IMCR’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 31.91%.

