$BEAM stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BEAM stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $24,478,504 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BEAM:
$BEAM Insider Trading Activity
$BEAM insiders have traded $BEAM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GIUSEPPE CIARAMELLA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,544 shares for an estimated $1,483,468.
- JOHN M. EVANS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,663 shares for an estimated $1,365,168.
- AMY SIMON (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,563 shares for an estimated $547,835.
- CHRISTINE BELLON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,915 shares for an estimated $474,749.
- BETHANY J CAVANAGH (SVP, Finance and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,419 shares for an estimated $302,942.
$BEAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $BEAM stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,630,442 shares (+861.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,434,961
- FMR LLC removed 894,223 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,176,730
- STATE STREET CORP removed 852,180 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,134,064
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 566,051 shares (+37.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,038,064
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 536,930 shares (+8.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,315,864
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,400,000
- CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC added 475,000 shares (+61.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,780,000
$BEAM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BEAM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
- Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/06/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024
$BEAM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BEAM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BEAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- William Pickering from Tudor Pickering set a target price of $37.0 on 01/07/2025
- Rick Bienkowski from Leerink Partners set a target price of $39.0 on 11/06/2024
- Kostas Biliouris from BMO Capital set a target price of $57.0 on 11/05/2024
