$BEAM stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BEAM stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $35,073,073 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BEAM:
$BEAM Insider Trading Activity
$BEAM insiders have traded $BEAM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GIUSEPPE CIARAMELLA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 102,220 shares for an estimated $2,689,801.
- JOHN M. EVANS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $2,278,507.
- CHRISTINE BELLON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,626 shares for an estimated $39,667.
- BETHANY J CAVANAGH (SVP, Finance and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,406 shares for an estimated $34,353.
$BEAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $BEAM stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,302,085 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,901,082
- FMR LLC removed 894,223 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,176,730
- STATE STREET CORP removed 852,180 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,134,064
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 818,356 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,049,722
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 727,041 shares (+94.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,812,504
- ARCH VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 608,386 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,905,457
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 536,930 shares (+8.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,315,864
