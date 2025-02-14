$BEAM stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BEAM stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $35,073,073 of trading volume.

$BEAM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BEAM:

$BEAM insiders have traded $BEAM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GIUSEPPE CIARAMELLA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 102,220 shares for an estimated $2,689,801 .

. JOHN M. EVANS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $2,278,507 .

. CHRISTINE BELLON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,626 shares for an estimated $39,667 .

. BETHANY J CAVANAGH (SVP, Finance and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,406 shares for an estimated $34,353.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BEAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $BEAM stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $BEAM on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.