Beam says patient death determined by investigator to be unrelated to BEAM-101

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) is holding a conference call and audio webcast, during which it is discussing certain third quarter results of operations and financial information, as well as certain of the clinical and preclinical data contained in abstracts accepted for presentation at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting taking place in San Diego, CA from December 7-10, the company noted. In associated slides, the company stated in part: “One patient died due to respiratory failure likely related to busulfan conditioning 4 months after BEAM-101 infusion. Unrelated to BEAM-101 as determined by investigator. Case reviewed by Data Safety Monitoring Committee and FDA.” In all patients dosed, there were no greater than or equal to Grade 3 adverse events or serious AEs related to BEAM-101.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BEAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.