BEAM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BEAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.65, changing hands as low as $60.21 per share. Beam Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEAM's low point in its 52 week range is $27.77 per share, with $116.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.56.

