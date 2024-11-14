Beam Global reports Q3 EPS 9c vs. (26c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $11.5M vs. $16.5M last year. “This has been a quarter of geographic and product expansion which is unmatched in our history. We have continued to improve our unit economics and generate solid gross margins, and we see continued upside going forward through our acquisitions in Europe, most recently acquiring Telcom to bring in-house manufacturing of power electronics, driving additional future margins and introducing new customers. Additionally, the work we have done to reduce direct costs, increase production efficiencies and the price increases implemented at the end of 2023 will increase margins significantly especially as revenue growth returns,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global (BEEM). “We believe that the decrease in revenue, quarter over quarter, is a result of order timing, uncertainty in the U.S. government’s zero emission vehicle strategy related to the presidential election and evolving certification requirements for energy storage systems requiring updates to our EV ARC products which we believe will be completed in the first quarter of 2025. Our geographic expansion into new markets combined with the new opportunities we are seeing as a result of the impressive new products we have launched leads us to believe that we will return to increasing revenues in 2025 with significantly improved profit margins. We continue to be debt free, have sufficient cash on hand and have not tapped our $100M line of credit.”

