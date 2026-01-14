Beam Global Reports Preliminary Q4 2025 Revenue Growth, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Beam Global (BEEM) on Wednesday reported preliminary fourth-quarter 2025 revenue performance.

Fourth quarter revenue rose more than 50 percent from the prior quarter, reflecting momentum from new product introductions, expanded international activity, and higher commercial customer sales.

International markets accounted for about half of quarterly revenue, while non-government commercial customers contributed roughly 84 percent, underscoring Beam Global's continued diversification away from its historically U.S. federal-focused revenue base.

BEEM is currently trading at $1.94 up $0.17 or 9.89 percent on the Nasdaq.

