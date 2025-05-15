Beam Global Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights International Expansion Efforts

Beam Global reports Q1 2025 financials with increased revenues but a net loss, citing market uncertainties and operational expansions.

Beam Global announced its Q1 2025 financial results, reporting a revenue of $6.3 million, a 60% compound annual growth rate over the past five years, though down from $14.6 million in Q1 2024. The company experienced a positive GAAP gross margin of 8% and an adjusted non-GAAP gross margin of 21%, driven by improved product margins and strategic acquisitions. However, a significant goodwill impairment of $10.8 million contributed to a net loss of $15.5 million for the quarter. International sales now represent 25% of total revenues, indicative of Beam's successful expansion efforts, including new partnerships and sales initiatives in Europe and the Middle East. Despite challenges in the U.S. market related to government policies, CEO Desmond Wheatley expressed optimism about the company's future growth potential and operational resilience. Additionally, Beam maintained a debt-free status with ample credit available, allowing for continued investment in innovation and infrastructure.

Potential Positives

Revenue CAGR of 60% over the trailing 60 months indicates strong long-term growth potential.

Commercial revenues increased by 41% over Q1 2024, demonstrating a significant shift towards enterprise customers.

Debt-free status with a $100 million unused line of credit provides financial flexibility for future growth and operations.

Successful international expansion, including entering the Middle Eastern market and securing new distribution partnerships in Europe, enhancesglobal marketpresence.

Potential Negatives

Impairment of goodwill of $10.8 million indicates a decline in market capitalization, which may raise concerns about the company's valuation and overall financial health.

Net loss increased significantly to $15.5 million compared to $3.0 million in the prior year, reflecting mounting financial pressures.

Revenue dropped to $6.3 million from $14.6 million year-over-year, highlighting a significant decline in sales and business performance.

What were Beam Global's Q1 2025 revenue results?

Beam Global reported revenues of $6.3 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a 60% CAGR over the last 60 months.

How did Beam Global perform in gross profit in Q1 2025?

Beam Global achieved a gross profit of $0.5 million, with a gross margin of 8% for Q1 2025.

What international expansions did Beam Global announce?

Beam Global expanded into several international markets, including partnerships in Romania, North Macedonia, and Albania.

What awards did Beam Global receive recently?

Beam Global won the Award for Innovation in Sustainable Infrastructure at the 2025 Congress of Mayors in Romania.

When will Beam Global hold its conference call for Q1 results?

Beam Global will host a conference call on May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Beam Global



, (Nasdaq:



BEEM



), (the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2025.







Q1 2025 Financial Highlights









Revenue CAGR 60% for trailing 60 months



Commercial Revenues increased 41% over Q1 2024



Positive GAAP Gross Margin 8%



Adjusted non-GAAP Gross Margin, net of non-cash costs 21%



Net cash used in Operations for Q1 2025 $1.8 million vs. Q1 2024 $3.0 million



Backlog of $6.3 million



Debt free and $100 million line of credit available and unused













Q1 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights









In Q1 2025 we shipped EV ARC™ units, ARC Mobility™ trailers, energy storage systems (ESS), lighting poles and smart city infrastructure solutions to locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, and internationally to Croatia, Serbia, Spain and Romania



Achieved CE (Conformité Européenne) certification on EV ARC™



Granted U.S. Patent for High-Volume Battery Assembly and Safety Technology



Expanded our European sales network with three new distribution partners





Seltis Glass Design S.R.L. for the Romanian market





Evrosimovski Consulting Ltd. for the North Macedonian market





BBA International for the Albanian market







Entered Middle Eastern market through partnership with Solvana



Launched BeamPatrol™ partnership with Zero Motorcycles with two BeamPatrol™ units at MotoGP in Austin to charge electric motorcycle demonstrations



Expanded into Romania with First EV ARC™ Sales through our Romanian reselling agent, Seltis Glass Design SRL



Won the Award for Innovation in Sustainable Infrastructure at the 2025 Congress of Mayors and Local Administration of Romania



Won the 2024 Award for Business Success by Serbian Chamber of Commerce







"Though we are navigating through a series of uncertainties in the U.S. market, our other expansion efforts lead us to believe that we have the pieces in place to return to growth in this and future quarters," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "Sales of our flagship product EV ARC™ increased in the first quarter. Our battery business is doing some of the most interesting and promising work it has ever done. Our international expansion strategy is gaining momentum and bearing fruit. We have sufficient cash and working capital to continue to operate the business into the future. We have no debt and no going concern. We’re generating gross profits which, net of non-cash items, are still north of 20%. We have proposals out and items in our pipeline, which would simply not have been possible this time last year before we introduced our fantastic new product lineup and expanded beyond the US market. Losing the immediate benefits of U.S. federal government sales has been tough on us, but we are managing through that and have created a foundation for growth which is resistant to those sorts of upheavals, and which I believe, will create opportunities for growth which far out strip anything that we’ve ever done before.”







Revenues







For the first quarter of 2025, Beam Global’s revenues were $6.3 million. The Company has a Revenue CAGR of 60% for the trailing 60 months, as of the three months ending March 31, 2025. Revenues were diverse across commercial entities and state and local governments with a significant rebalancing towards enterprise customers. For the first quarter of 2025, 53% of revenues were derived from commercial customers compared to 16% in the same period in 2024. International customers comprised 25% of all revenue as of March 31, 2025 compared to 11% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. We believe that the decrease in revenue is mainly a result of uncertainty in the U.S. government’s zero emission vehicle strategy related to the presidential election.







Gross Profit







Gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $0.5 million, or 8% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $1.5 million, or 10% gross margin in the first quarter of the prior year. The gross profit includes a non-cash negative impact of $1.0 million for depreciation and amortization of intangible assets resulting from the AllCell acquisition. Our gross margin, net of non-cash items, was 21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Our engineering team has continued to implement design changes which have reduced the bill of materials for the EV ARC



TM



, improving the product margins throughout 2024 and leading into 2025. Additionally, we have continued to recognize synergies and positive gross margin contributions from our acquisitions. We expect the Company’s revenue to grow in the future and our fixed overhead absorption to continue to improve resulting in improved gross margins.







Operating Expenses and Impairment of Goodwill







The first quarter 2025 total operating expenses of $16.0 million included $10.8 million of goodwill impairment, for the single reporting unit, because our market capitalization no longer exceeded our net assets at March 31, 2025 due to the decrease in our stock price since December 31, 2024. Our operating expenses, net of non-cash items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 are $4.1 million compared to 2024 of $3.8 million, a variance of $0.2 million or 6%. The Company believes the goodwill impairment reported during the three months ended March 31, 2025 is not a negative indicator of historic or current operating results and not a negative indicator of future performance as the Company has taken significant steps to diversify its geographical reach and product offerings while focusing on strategic growth. The Company believes that the resulting non-cash charge has no impact on the Company’s compliance with its cash flows or available liquidity and that its acquired entities are contributing positively to its operations and growth potential.







Net Loss







The first quarter net loss of $15.5 million included $12.5 million of non-cash expense items such as goodwill impairment, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and provisions for credit losses in 2025, compared to a net loss of $3.0 million with non-cash expenses of $1.1 million in 2024. The first quarter 2025 net loss excluding non-cash items was $2.8 million compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2024.







Cash







On March 31, 2025, we had cash of $2.5 million, compared to cash of $4.6 million at December 31, 2024.





Net cash used for operating activities was $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2024.





We have historically met our cash needs through a combination of debt and equity financing and more recently through increasing gross profit contributions. Our cash requirements are generally for operating activities and acquisitions.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present Non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release. We use Non-GAAP in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe Non-GAAP is also helpful to investors, analysts and other interested parties because it can assist in providing a more consistent and comparable overview of our operations across our historical financial periods. Non-GAAP has limitations as an analytical tool. Therefore, you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, you should consider Non-GAAP measurements alongside other financial performance measures, including attributable to other GAAP measures. In evaluating Non-GAAP measures you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses that are the same as, or similar to, some of the adjustments reflected in this press release. Our presentation of Non-GAAP should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by the types of items excluded from the calculations of Non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP is not presented in accordance with GAAP and the use of these terms vary from others in our industry.







Conference Call May 15, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET







Management will host a conference call on Thursday May 15, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.





Participants can register for the conference through the following link:





https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200046/ff2f9aecc8









Please note that registered participants will receive their call-in number upon registration.





Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may call in by calling:





PARTICIPANT CALL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-844-739-3880





PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL CALL IN: 1-412-317-5716





Please ask to join the Beam Global call.







About Beam Global







Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit





BeamForAll.com





,





LinkedIn





,





YouTube





,



Instagram



and





X





(formerly Twitter).







Forward-Looking Statements







This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations







Luke Higgins





+1-858-799-4583









IR@BeamForAll.com











Media Contact







Andy Lovsted





+1-858-335-8465









Press@BeamForAll.com























Beam Global













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,

















2025













2024

















(Unaudited)





















Assets























Current assets





















Cash





$





2,504









$





4,572









Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $498 and $259





7,145









8,027









Prepaid expenses and other current assets





2,150









2,243









Inventory, net





11,845









12,284









Total current assets





23,644









27,126





























Property and equipment, net





13,531









13,704









Operating lease right of use assets





1,650









1,893









Goodwill





-









10,580









Intangible assets, net





7,810









8,037









Deposits





120









119









Total assets





$





46,755









$





61,459































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





8,316









$





8,959









Accrued expenses





2,393









2,462









Sales tax payable





435









195









Deferred revenue, current





1,042









847









Note payable, current





64









63









Contingent consideration, current





93









93









Operating lease liabilities, current





539









696









Total current liabilities





12,882









13,315





























Deferred revenue, noncurrent





857









800









Note payable, noncurrent





182









199









Contingent consideration, noncurrent





216









216









Other liabilities, noncurrent





3,432









3,380









Deferred tax liabilities, noncurrent





1,609









1,290









Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent





905









971









Total liabilities





20,083









20,171





























Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)









































Stockholders' equity





















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.





-









-









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 350,000,000 shares authorized, 15,043,045 and 14,835,630 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.





15









15









Additional paid-in-capital





147,518









147,072









Accumulated deficit





(120,166)









(104,643)









Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI)





(695)









(1,156)





























Total stockholders' equity





26,672









41,288





























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





46,755









$





61,459











































Beam Global













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss













(Unaudited, In thousands except per share data)





































Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025













2024































Revenues





$





6,324









$





14,561





























Cost of revenues





5,823









13,082





























Gross profit





501









1,479

















































Operating expenses





5,265









4,527





























Impairment of goodwill





10,780









-





























Loss from operations





(15,544)









(3,048)





























Other income (expense)





















Interest income





23









71









Other income (expense)





4









(56)









Interest expense





(6)









(4)









Other income





21









11





























Loss before income tax expense





(15,523)









(3,037)





























Net Loss





$





(15,523)









$





(3,037)





























Net foreign currency translation benefit (expense)





461









(329)









Total Comprehensive Loss





$





(15,062)









$





(3,366)





























Net Loss per share - basic/diluted





$





(1.04)









$





(0.21)





























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic/diluted





14,990









14,422



























