Beam Global to Report Q1 2025 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on May 15, 2025

Beam Global will report Q1 2025 results on May 15, followed by a management conference call.

Beam Global announced it will release its Q1 2025 operating results on May 15, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial outcomes and corporate updates. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the call using a provided link and to join the call about 10 minutes early. Beam Global, a provider of sustainable infrastructure solutions for transportation electrification and energy security, is headquartered in San Diego and operates in the U.S. and Europe. More information about the company and the upcoming call can be found on their website and social media platforms.

Potential Positives

Beam Global is set to report its Q1 2025 operating results, which may provide insights into the company's financial performance and growth prospects.

The upcoming conference call allows management to communicate directly with investors and stakeholders, fostering transparency and engagement.

Beam Global is positioned as a leader in sustainable infrastructure for electrification and energy security, highlighting its relevance in the growing clean technology sector.

The company’s operations across the U.S. and Europe indicate a strong international presence and potential for market expansion.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific financial performance or growth information shared prior to the upcoming Q1 2025 operating results, which may raise concerns among investors regarding transparency and expectations.

FAQ

When will Beam Global report its Q1 2025 results?

Beam Global will report its Q1 2025 operating results on May 15, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the Beam Global conference call?

The conference call will be held on May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How can I join the Beam Global conference call?

You can join the call by pre-registering at the provided link and dialing in approximately 10 minutes before the start time.

Where can I find the webcast archive of the conference call?

The webcast archive will be available on Beam Global's website after the conference call.

What is Beam Global's focus in clean technology?

Beam Global focuses on sustainable energy infrastructure, EV charging solutions, energy storage, and energy security.

$BEEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BEEM stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Beam Global



, (Nasdaq:



BEEM



), (the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced that it will report its Q1 2025 operating results on Thursday, May 15, 2025 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.







Conference call details:









Date: May 15, 2025









Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific









Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-739-3880









International Dial-In Number:





1-412-317-5716









Pre-register for the call through this link:



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200046/ff2f9aecc8









All callers should pre-register for the call through the link above. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Beam Global call.





A webcast archive will be available on our website (



www.BeamForAll.com



) following the call.











About Beam Global







Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit





BeamForAll.com





,





LinkedIn





,





YouTube





,



Instagram



and





X





(formerly Twitter).







Investor Relations







Luke Higgins





+1-858-799-4583









IR@BeamForAll.com











Media Contact







Andy Lovsted





+1-858-335-8465









Press@BeamForAll.com







