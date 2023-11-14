Beam Global Posts Narrower Loss In Q3; Revenue Up 149%

(RTTNews) - Beam Global, (BEEM) posted a third quarter net loss of $3.6 million, compared to a loss of $6.8 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.26 compared to a loss of $0.67. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenue was $16.5 million, a 149% increase over prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $16.46 million in revenue.

