Beam Global Partners with Solvana to Expand Presence in MENA Region and Deliver Lifesaving Solar-Powered Solutions

Beam Global partners with Solvana to expand renewable energy solutions in the MENA region, addressing transportation and energy needs.

Beam Global has formed a strategic partnership with Solvana, a subsidiary of Greentech LLC, to enhance its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, responding to the area's growing demand for renewable energy solutions. The collaboration aims to introduce BeamWell™ products in Jordan, which will provide essential services like solar-powered electricity, clean drinking water, and electric mopeds for transportation of supplies in humanitarian efforts. Led by Dr. Wissam Rabadi and Dr. Basim Saleh, Solvana is positioned to capitalize on local opportunities, especially in crisis situations, while targeting growth markets such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Algeria. This partnership is seen as a significant step for Beam Global as the MENA region is projected to attract considerable investment in renewable energy and growth in the electric vehicle market by 2030.

Potential Positives

Beam Global is strategically partnering with Solvana to expand its footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, targeting significant growth opportunities in renewable energy and electrification.

The introduction of BeamWell™ products in Jordan aims to provide lifesaving assistance in Gaza, demonstrating the company's commitment to humanitarian solutions and emergency response.

The MENA region is projected to attract one trillion dollars in renewable energy investments by 2030, presenting a substantial market opportunity for Beam Global and its innovative solutions.

The collaboration with Solvana leverages their regional expertise and relationships, enhancing Beam Global’s capacity to address local infrastructure challenges effectively.

Potential Negatives

Despite the positive tone of the partnership with Solvana, the press release highlights the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza which could imply that Beam Global is entering a volatile market with potential risks to its reputation and operations.



The reliance on a partnership with a relatively new entity, Solvana, may raise concerns about Beam Global's capability to manage and execute projects independently in the MENA region, especially given the complexity of the socio-political landscape.



Forward-looking statements in the release suggest inherent uncertainties surrounding future performance and market conditions, which could lead to skepticism from investors regarding the company's growth projections in a rapidly evolving market.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Beam Global's partnership with Solvana?

The partnership aims to expand Beam Global's presence in the MENA region, focusing on renewable energy and transportation electrification.

How will BeamWell™ products assist in Gaza?

BeamWell™ provides solar-powered electricity for cooking and refrigeration, clean drinking water, and electric mopeds for deliveries.

What markets are targeted for growth in the MENA region?

Beam Global targets growth markets like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Algeria with solar-powered and EV charging products.

What is the projected growth for the electric vehicle market in MENA?

The electric vehicle market in MENA is projected to reach approximately $52.24 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 39.7%.

Where is Beam Global headquartered?

Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California, with additional facilities in Chicago, Illinois, and Serbia.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Beam Global



, (Nasdaq:



BEEM



), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced its strategic partnership with Solvana, a subsidiary of



Greentech LLC



, to expand Beam Global’s presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This partnership supports the region’s growing need for specialized renewable energy, storage, and water treatment solutions, with a focus on electrifying transportation and enhancing energy security.





Solvana and Beam Global are currently working together to deliver the first BeamWell™ products into Jordan where they are intended to provide lifesaving assistance in Gaza. The BeamWell™ product generates solar-powered electricity for cooking and refrigeration; provides clean drinking water through an integrated desalination plant; and comes equipped with four highly ruggedized Benzina Zero Duo electric mopeds which will provide e-mobility for the delivery of food, water and medical supplies to people in need in the region.





Solvana was established to meet the urgent regional demand for sustainable solutions, especially in response to crisis situations. Solvana’s vision is to become a leader in the MENA region for specialized solar-powered systems, including EV charging, water treatment, and other critical infrastructure. In addition to providing crisis response solutions, Solvana targets growth markets such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Algeria with specialized solar-powered and EV charging products.





Dr. Wissam Rabadi, former Minister of Jordan's Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, and Dr. Basim Saleh, CEO of Greentech LLC, lead Solvana. Their expertise and deep regional connections position Solvana as a pivotal partner for Beam Global’s entry into MENA markets.





"We are honored to partner with Solvana and work alongside leaders like Dr. Wissam Rabadi and Dr. Basim Saleh," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "The MENA region is experiencing significant growth in electrification, and we see a profound opportunity to grow Beam Global’s business in this region both through our lifesaving product, BeamWell™, and through the deployment of our portfolio of renewably energized products and smart cities solutions.”





The MENA region is set to attract one trillion dollars of renewable energy investments by 2030 according to ZAWYA by the London Stock Exchange Group. The electric vehicle market in the Middle East and Africa is set for substantial growth. The region's EV sector is projected to reach approximately $52.24 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.7% from 2025 to 2030, driven by increasing government initiatives, sustainability goals, and rising consumer demand for clean transportation options.





"Beam Global has a portfolio of products which are ideally suited to solve infrastructure challenges in our region," said Dr. Basim Saleh, CEO of Solvana. "After almost 20 years of involvement in government and energy projects, our relationships span leadership across the region. We look forward to bringing Beam Global’s value to our existing and new relationships, and to providing robust and scalable solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security, and smart cities solutions. Our first combined engagement, bringing BeamWell™ to the civilian population of Gaza, provides an excellent example of the profound change that these new technologies can deliver. We believe our timing is excellent, and we are delighted to sign this agreement with Beam Global."





Through this partnership, Beam Global and Solvana aim to take advantage of investment in off-grid infrastructure and the EV market across the MENA region. Beam Global’s solutions, proven successful in the U.S. and internationally, can be rapidly deployed to enhance energy security, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and meet the unique needs of communities throughout the region.





This strategic collaboration marks a significant step in Beam Global’s mission to grow its global presence in markets that constitute significant opportunities for growth.







About Beam Global







Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Chicago, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit





BeamForAll.com





,





LinkedIn





,





YouTube





and





X





(formerly Twitter).







About Solvana







Solvana is a subsidiary of Greentech LLC, which was established to focus on providing specialized energy and water solutions for the MENA region, with a focus on humanitarian and innovative solutions for emerging industries. Established in 2008, Greentech LLC is a leading water-energy-food-environment nexus project developer and service provider. Greentech focuses on identifying synergies between renewable energy solutions, efficient water use, smart agriculture, and the importance of mitigation and adaptation to the survival of our species.







Forward-Looking Statements







This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.







