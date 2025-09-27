Beam Global Gets Buy Rating With 101% Upside Potential

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM), North American maker of solar-based infrastructure for use in various clean energy and electric transportation projects, is likely not on many investors' radar. With a market capitalization of only $47 million and a share price of under $3, this penny stock is not likely to show up on many "best of" stock lists.

However, the company's position at the intersection of solar, battery storage, and EV infrastructure places it in the middle of multiple compelling growth sectors.

Although Beam is a tiny firm that has not yet achieved sustained profitability, it features a number of fundamental advantages and potential growth catalysts that make its Buy rating (four analysts have assigned it a Buy, while one has labeled it a Hold) and 101% in upside potential a real possibility.

Below, we examine Beam's valuation, financials, key strategic developments, and some of the firm's risk factors for cautious investors.

Examining Beam's Price Action, Valuation, and Recent Performance

Beam shares have fallen by nearly 26% year-to-date (YTD), as the company remains highly volatile alongside many of its peers in the penny stock space.

While a microcap name like BEEM may not appeal to institutional investors for this reason—only 27% of shares are owned by this category of investor—this could prove to be a boon for retail investors seeking upside.

Looking at Beam's valuation, its net losses prevent an analysis of its trailing P/E ratio, but analysts expect losses to narrow in the coming year by 20 cents per share to 47 cents per share overall. The company's P/S ratio of 0.95 suggests it may be undervalued.

While federal sales for Beam declined in the latest quarter, the company has more than made up for it in other categories: commercial customers surged by 60% year-over-year (YoY). In comparison, international clients climbed by 37%.

Together, these helped to drive a 12% increase in revenue to more than $7 million. The company also improved its GAAP gross margin to 30% from 20% while building up its cash balance. Though modest, the balance of $3.4 million as of quarter's end is a notable development for a firm with a history of losses.

Shining a Light on Beam's Operations and Advantages

Beam's recent patent grant, obtained in September 2025 for an innovative thermal battery technology, could drive investor interest.

This tech has significant potential—it insulates batteries in cold environments and cools them in hot ones, improving performance, lifespan, and safety. The patent not only boosts Beam's battery business domestically but also allows it easier access to other parts of the world facing extreme weather (the firm did establish a joint venture in the Middle East just last quarter).

Besides that latest patent, Beam holds several others related to solar and EV battery charging systems.

The firm's expansion to the Middle East comes after it acquired a Serbian manufacturer, Amiga DOO Kraljevo, which has already boosted its presence in Europe by providing the company with cost advantages and proximity benefits.

As Beam's business continues to shift toward commercial, international revenue will likely be an increasingly important part of its overall top-line performance.

These expansion efforts provide the operational infrastructure to make this possible while reducing dependence on federal contracts, regulations, and tariffs in the United States.

That's not to say that U.S. business is irrelevant for Beam, however—the firm recently renewed its U.S. General Services Administration contract through 2030, with an option to extend for a decade beyond that. The renewal includes a provision for cooperative purchasing, making it easier for local governments to buy Beam products.

Beam's Risks Include Profitability, Customer Base, and Regulations

A small company like Beam carries a range of risks, as it is largely untested as a business at a large scale. Lack of profitability and minimal cash flow mean the firm relies on credit backing or capital. Revenue is improving, but large government orders represent an outsized component, making consistency difficult.

Finally, regulations are changing all the time, particularly in the solar, EV, and battery industries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.