Beam Global (BEEM) Stock Moves -1.53%: What You Should Know

Beam Global (BEEM) closed at $15.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 23.33% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 14.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Beam Global will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Beam Global is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.1 million, up 126.28% from the year-ago period.

BEEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.66 per share and revenue of $17.93 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.81% and +99.18%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Beam Global. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.17% lower within the past month. Beam Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.