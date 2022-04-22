Beam Global (BEEM) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Beam Global (BEEM) closed at $17.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.22% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Beam Global as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.02 million, up 47.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.66 per share and revenue of $17.36 million. These totals would mark changes of +10.81% and +92.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beam Global. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.17% lower within the past month. Beam Global is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

