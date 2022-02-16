Beam Global (BEEM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Beam Global (BEEM) closed at $15.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Beam Global as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.19 million, up 45.14% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Beam Global. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Beam Global is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

